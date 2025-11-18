Western Kentucky wins 97-67 against Bethel (Tenn.)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Grant Newell’s 16 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Bethel (Tenn.) 97-67 on Tuesday. Newell shot…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Grant Newell’s 16 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Bethel (Tenn.) 97-67 on Tuesday.

Newell shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Hilltoppers (4-0). Teagan Moore scored 15 points and added five assists. Kade Unseld had 15 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range).

The Wildcats were led by Alonzo Rhodes Jr., who recorded 11 points. David Starr added 10 points.

Western Kentucky took the lead with 14:09 left in the first half and did not trail again. Unseld led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 44-26 at the break. Western Kentucky pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half for a 26-point lead. Moore led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

