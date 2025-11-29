Western Kentucky visits Southern Illinois after Kraus’ 23-point outing

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (2-4) at Southern Illinois Salukis (1-4) Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois…

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (2-4) at Southern Illinois Salukis (1-4)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois plays Western Kentucky after Alayna Kraus scored 23 points in Southern Illinois’ 73-63 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Salukis are 1-0 on their home court. Southern Illinois is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

The Lady Toppers are 0-2 on the road. Western Kentucky has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Illinois’ average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky averages 57.7 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than the 73.4 Southern Illinois allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Cooper averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc. Kraus is shooting 40.3% and averaging 16.4 points.

Salma Khedr is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Lady Toppers. Jeniffer Silva is averaging 9.7 points and 4.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

