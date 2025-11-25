Western Kentucky visits Dolan and Illinois

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (2-3) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts…

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (2-3) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Western Kentucky after Gretchen Dolan scored 25 points in Illinois’ 86-63 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Fighting Illini are 3-0 in home games. Illinois is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lady Toppers have gone 0-1 away from home. Western Kentucky is fifth in the CUSA with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tia Shelling averaging 4.0.

Illinois makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Western Kentucky averages 61.0 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 64.6 Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Berry Wallace is scoring 21.0 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Fighting Illini. Dolan is averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 42.7%.

Tatum Boettjer is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Toppers, while averaging six points. Jeniffer Silva is averaging 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

