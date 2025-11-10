Western Kentucky Lady Toppers host the Wichita State Shockers in non-conference action

Wichita State Shockers (1-1) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (1-1) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western…

Wichita State Shockers (1-1) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (1-1)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on Wichita State in a non-conference matchup.

Western Kentucky went 23-9 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lady Toppers averaged 72.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.5 last season.

Wichita State finished 10-22 overall with a 3-10 record on the road a season ago. The Shockers shot 37.7% from the field and 27.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

