Western Kentucky hosts Tennessee Tech to tip off season

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -12.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts Tennessee Tech for the season opener.

Western Kentucky finished 17-15 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hilltoppers averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 31.8 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 10.4 on fast breaks.

Tennessee Tech went 5-10 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Golden Eagles averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 11.8 from the free-throw line and 29.1 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

