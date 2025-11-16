Western Kentucky hosts Tennessee State following Nkrumah’s 25-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (2-1) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers…

Tennessee State Tigers (2-1) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -11.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits Western Kentucky after Aaron Nkrumah scored 25 points in Tennessee State’s 114-76 victory against the Oakwood Ambassadors.

Western Kentucky finished 17-15 overall a season ago while going 13-5 at home. The Hilltoppers averaged 11.9 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Tennessee State went 4-10 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Tigers shot 46.3% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.