Western Kentucky hosts Tennessee State after Nkrumah’s 25-point showing

Tennessee State Tigers (2-1) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays Western Kentucky after Aaron Nkrumah scored 25 points in Tennessee State’s 114-76 win over the Oakwood Ambassadors.

Western Kentucky went 17-15 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hilltoppers gave up 74.8 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

Tennessee State finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 4-10 on the road. The Tigers averaged 78.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.3 last season.

