Western Kentucky hosts Indiana State after Shelling’s 20-point showing

Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (2-1) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western…

Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (2-1)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky faces Indiana State after Tia Shelling scored 20 points in Western Kentucky’s 73-71 win against the Wichita State Shockers.

Western Kentucky went 12-2 at home last season while going 23-9 overall. The Lady Toppers averaged 16.3 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

Indiana State finished 4-28 overall with a 3-15 record on the road last season. The Sycamores averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 0.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.