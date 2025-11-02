Western Kentucky Hilltoppers open season at home against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -14;…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -14; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts Tennessee Tech in the season opener.

Western Kentucky went 17-15 overall a season ago while going 13-5 at home. The Hilltoppers averaged 8.1 steals, 2.7 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

Tennessee Tech went 15-17 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Golden Eagles averaged 72.1 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.2% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.