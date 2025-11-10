Western Illinois visits Northern Illinois following Nicastro’s 26-point outing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-0) at Northern Illinois Huskies (0-2) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-0) at Northern Illinois Huskies (0-2)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits Northern Illinois after Mia Nicastro scored 26 points in Western Illinois’ 116-46 victory against the Westminster (MO) Blue Jays.

Northern Illinois went 13-17 overall last season while going 6-8 at home. The Huskies averaged 14.2 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

Western Illinois finished 10-13 in OVC play and 5-11 on the road a season ago. The Leathernecks averaged 71.6 points per game last season, 13.4 on free throws and 18.9 from beyond the arc.

