Western Illinois visits Iowa following Lorenzen’s 25-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -29.5;…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -29.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits Iowa after Lucas Lorenzen scored 25 points in Western Illinois’ 80-75 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

Iowa went 12-6 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Hawkeyes averaged 18.3 assists per game on 30.6 made field goals last season.

Western Illinois finished 12-19 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Leathernecks averaged 68.7 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.