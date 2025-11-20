Western Illinois hosts Coastal Carolina after Beadle’s 20-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-4) Macomb, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina plays…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-4)

Macomb, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina plays Western Illinois after Joshua Beadle scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 74-67 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Leathernecks have gone 1-0 at home. Western Illinois allows 72.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

Coastal Carolina went 10-22 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Chanticleers averaged 66.8 points per game last season, 13.0 on free throws and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

