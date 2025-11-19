Live Radio
Western Carolina wins 80-73 over UNC Asheville

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 10:59 PM

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Cord Stansberry’s 29 points helped Western Carolina defeat UNC Asheville 80-73 on Wednesday.

Stansberry added five rebounds for the Catamounts (3-2). Tahlan Pettway shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 12 points.

The Bulldogs (2-3) were led by Toyaz Solomon, who recorded 22 points. Kameron Taylor added 17 points and eight rebounds. Justin Wright also had 12 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

