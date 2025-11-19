Western Carolina wins 80-73 over UNC Asheville

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Cord Stansberry’s 29 points helped Western Carolina defeat UNC Asheville 80-73 on Wednesday. Stansberry added five…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Cord Stansberry’s 29 points helped Western Carolina defeat UNC Asheville 80-73 on Wednesday.

Stansberry added five rebounds for the Catamounts (3-2). Tahlan Pettway shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 12 points.

The Bulldogs (2-3) were led by Toyaz Solomon, who recorded 22 points. Kameron Taylor added 17 points and eight rebounds. Justin Wright also had 12 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.