Western Carolina visits High Point after Anderson’s 23-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-3) at High Point Panthers (6-1) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-3) at High Point Panthers (6-1)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -18.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts Western Carolina after Terry Anderson scored 23 points in High Point’s 91-80 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Panthers have gone 3-0 at home. High Point averages 8.3 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Catamounts are 0-3 on the road. Western Carolina is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

High Point’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam’Ron Fletcher is shooting 62.0% and averaging 18.7 points for the Panthers. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Cord Stansberry is averaging 15.6 points for the Catamounts. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 14.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

