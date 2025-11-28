Western Carolina visits Anderson and High Point

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-3) at High Point Panthers (6-1) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High…

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-3) at High Point Panthers (6-1)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Western Carolina after Terry Anderson scored 23 points in High Point’s 91-80 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Panthers have gone 3-0 in home games. High Point is second in the Big South with 18.4 assists per game led by Rob Martin averaging 5.3.

The Catamounts are 0-3 on the road. Western Carolina averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

High Point scores 93.9 points, 18.2 more per game than the 75.7 Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam’Ron Fletcher is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Cord Stansberry is averaging 15.6 points for the Catamounts. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 14.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

