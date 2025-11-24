Western Carolina takes on West Georgia on 4-game skid

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-4) at West Georgia Wolves (2-2)
Carrollton, Georgia; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina enters the matchup against West Georgia as losers of four games in a row.
West Georgia finished 13-17 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wolves averaged 67.3 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 18.6 from beyond the arc.
The Catamounts are 0-2 on the road. Western Carolina is second in the SoCon allowing 65.2 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.
