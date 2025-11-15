Western Carolina hosts No. 6 Oklahoma after Beers’ 20-point performance

Oklahoma Sooners (3-1) at Western Carolina Catamounts (2-1) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Oklahoma…

Oklahoma Sooners (3-1) at Western Carolina Catamounts (2-1)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Oklahoma visits Western Carolina after Raegan Beers scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 89-61 victory over the North Alabama Lions.

Western Carolina went 13-17 overall with a 7-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Catamounts gave up 68.3 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

Oklahoma went 27-8 overall with an 8-3 record on the road a season ago. The Sooners averaged 84.7 points per game last season, 39.3 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 13.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

