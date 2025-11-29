Western Carolina Catamounts face the Temple Owls

Temple Owls (3-4) vs. Western Carolina Catamounts (2-6) Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple and Western Carolina…

Temple Owls (3-4) vs. Western Carolina Catamounts (2-6)

Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple and Western Carolina square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Catamounts are 2-6 in non-conference play. Western Carolina is fifth in the SoCon with 12.1 assists per game led by Ally Hollifield averaging 3.5.

The Owls have a 3-4 record in non-conference play. Temple is third in the AAC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaleesa Molina averaging 6.0.

Western Carolina is shooting 35.1% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Temple allows to opponents. Temple averages 68.7 points per game, 1.6 more than the 67.1 Western Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hollifield is shooting 31.2% and averaging 13.4 points for the Catamounts. Betsey Burnett is averaging 8.6 points.

Kaylah Turner is averaging 14 points for the Owls. Tristen Taylor is averaging 10.7 points and 5.1 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.