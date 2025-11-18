Western Carolina and UNC Asheville square off in non-conference showdown

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-2) at Western Carolina Catamounts (2-2) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-2) at Western Carolina Catamounts (2-2)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina and UNC Asheville meet in non-conference action.

Western Carolina went 7-6 at home last season while going 13-17 overall. The Catamounts averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 31.4% from deep last season.

UNC Asheville finished 2-16 in Big South games and 1-14 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 58.2 points per game last season, 22.8 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

