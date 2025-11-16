West Virginia puts home win streak on the line against Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (1-3) at West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0) Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts…

Lafayette Leopards (1-3) at West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts Lafayette aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

West Virginia went 19-13 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mountaineers averaged 68.2 points per game last season, 10.6 on free throws and 26.1 from deep.

Lafayette went 8-12 in Patriot League action and 3-14 on the road a season ago. The Leopards averaged 68.5 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 34.1% from behind the arc last season.

