West Virginia plays Pittsburgh after Lorient’s 26-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) at West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) Morgantown, West Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia faces…

Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) at West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia faces Pittsburgh after Brenen Lorient scored 26 points in West Virginia’s 69-47 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

West Virginia went 19-13 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Mountaineers averaged 7.6 steals, 4.1 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

Pittsburgh went 3-9 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Panthers averaged 13.4 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.