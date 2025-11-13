West Virginia Mountaineers and the No. 15 Duke Blue Devils meet

Duke Blue Devils (2-1) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duke Blue Devils (2-1) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays No. 15 Duke in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

West Virginia went 25-8 overall with an 11-2 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Mountaineers averaged 75.1 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.

Duke went 29-8 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Blue Devils allowed opponents to score 56.5 points per game and shot 38.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

