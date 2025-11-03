West Virginia hosts Purdue Fort Wayne to open season

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at West Virginia Mountaineers Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia begins…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at West Virginia Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia begins the season at home against Purdue Fort Wayne.

West Virginia went 25-8 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mountaineers averaged 27.5 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and 18.0 bench points last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 27-9 overall a season ago while going 11-4 on the road. The Mastodons averaged 76.0 points per game last season, 11.1 from the free-throw line and 28.2 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

