West Virginia hosts Purdue Fort Wayne to begin season

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at West Virginia Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts Purdue Fort Wayne in the season opener.

West Virginia went 16-0 at home a season ago while going 25-8 overall. The Mountaineers gave up 55.7 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 27-9 overall a season ago while going 11-4 on the road. The Mastodons gave up 60.3 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.

