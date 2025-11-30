West Virginia hosts Mercyhurst following Lemelman’s 21-point showing

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-4) at West Virginia Mountaineers (5-2) Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -22.5;…

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-4) at West Virginia Mountaineers (5-2)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -22.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits West Virginia after Jake Lemelman scored 21 points in Mercyhurst’s 69-60 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Mountaineers are 5-0 in home games. West Virginia averages 9.1 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lakers are 1-4 in road games. Mercyhurst is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

West Virginia makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Mercyhurst has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Mercyhurst has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is shooting 42.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Mountaineers. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 7.1 points.

Bernie Blunt is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Lakers. Lemelman is averaging 14.0 points and 2.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.