West Virginia hosts Lehigh following Urosevic’s 23-point showing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits West Virginia after Andrew Urosevic scored 23 points in Lehigh’s 91-52 victory over the Valley Forge Christian Patriots.

West Virginia went 19-13 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Mountaineers shot 42.5% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

Lehigh went 11-19 overall with a 3-14 record on the road last season. The Mountain Hawks shot 45.2% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range last season.

