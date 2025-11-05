West Virginia hosts Campbell after Smith’s 23-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (0-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) Morgantown, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays…

Campbell Fighting Camels (0-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays West Virginia after DJ Smith scored 23 points in Campbell’s 96-64 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

West Virginia finished 19-13 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Mountaineers allowed opponents to score 64.8 points per game and shoot 40.9% from the field last season.

Campbell finished 15-17 overall with a 7-10 record on the road last season. The Fighting Camels averaged 70.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.8 last season.

