West scores with 1.1 seconds left in OT, lifts UTEP over St. Thomas (Texas) 84-83

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jamal West tapped in the game-winning shot with 1.1 seconds left in overtime and finished with 20 points to give UTEP an 84-83 victory over St. Thomas (Texas) on Wednesday night.

Elijah Jones hit a 3-pointer for UTEP at the buzzer to force overtime tied 72-all.

West also had eight rebounds and three steals for the Miners (3-2). Jones scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Kaseem Watson finished with 15 points.

Corey Thompson led the Celts in scoring, finishing with 34 points. Brennan Webb added 11 points for St. Thomas. Angel Johnson also had 10 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Watson scored eight points in the first half and UTEP went into the break trailing 41-30. UTEP went on an 11-2 run to narrow the score to 43-41 with 16:35 left in the half. West scored 11 second-half points.

