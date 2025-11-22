West Georgia visits Ndongo and Georgia Tech

West Georgia Wolves (4-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-1) Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays…

West Georgia Wolves (4-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-1)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays West Georgia after Baye Ndongo scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 68-66 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-0 in home games. Georgia Tech ranks ninth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 38.2 rebounds. Mouhamed Sylla leads the Yellow Jackets with 11.0 boards.

The Wolves are 1-2 on the road. West Georgia is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia Tech’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game West Georgia gives up. West Georgia scores 15.0 more points per game (78.0) than Georgia Tech gives up to opponents (63.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Sylla is averaging 11.8 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 55.6%.

Shelton Williams-Dryden is averaging 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 16.2 points.

