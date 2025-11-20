West Georgia hosts South Carolina Upstate following Adkins’ 22-point outing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-3) at West Georgia Wolves (3-2) Carrollton, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-3) at West Georgia Wolves (3-2)

Carrollton, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits West Georgia after Carmelo Adkins scored 22 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 88-84 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Wolves are 2-0 on their home court. West Georgia ranks seventh in the ASUN with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Shelton Williams-Dryden averaging 5.4.

The Spartans are 1-2 in road games. South Carolina Upstate is fifth in the Big South with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Breylin Garcia averaging 2.0.

West Georgia makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than South Carolina Upstate has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). South Carolina Upstate averages 84.2 points per game, 3.6 more than the 80.6 West Georgia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chas Lewless averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Williams-Dryden is shooting 43.0% and averaging 18.0 points.

Adkins is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Karmani Gregory is averaging 14.5 points and 2.2 rebounds.

