West Georgia hosts Citadel after Moore’s 21-point showing

Citadel Bulldogs (1-2) at West Georgia Wolves (1-2) Carrollton, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits West Georgia…

Citadel Bulldogs (1-2) at West Georgia Wolves (1-2)

Carrollton, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits West Georgia after Christian Moore scored 21 points in Citadel’s 96-86 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

West Georgia finished 6-25 overall with a 4-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wolves shot 43.5% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

Citadel went 5-25 overall with a 0-12 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 75.0 points per game and shot 46.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.