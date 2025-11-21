West Georgia hosts Adkins and South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-3) at West Georgia Wolves (3-2) Carrollton, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolves…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-3) at West Georgia Wolves (3-2)

Carrollton, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolves -5.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate faces West Georgia after Carmelo Adkins scored 22 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 88-84 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Wolves have gone 2-0 in home games. West Georgia ranks seventh in the ASUN with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Shelton Williams-Dryden averaging 5.4.

The Spartans are 1-2 on the road. South Carolina Upstate is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

West Georgia averages 79.2 points, 10.4 more per game than the 68.8 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 84.2 points per game, 3.6 more than the 80.6 West Georgia gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams-Dryden is shooting 43.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Wolves. Chas Lewless is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Adkins is shooting 54.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 16 points. Karmani Gregory is averaging 14.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

