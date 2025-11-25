Weber State faces Utah on 3-game road slide

Weber State Wildcats (2-4) at Utah Utes (3-3) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Weber State travels…

Weber State Wildcats (2-4) at Utah Utes (3-3)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State travels to Utah looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Utes have gone 2-1 in home games. Utah averages 67.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-3 in road games. Weber State leads the Big Sky with 15.8 assists. Sydney White leads the Wildcats with 4.7.

Utah averages 67.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 68.5 Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 65.5 points per game, equal to what Utah gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lani White is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 41.9%.

Antoniette Emma-Nnopu is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 10.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Lanae Billy is averaging 14.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

