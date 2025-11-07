Weber State faces Utah following Henning’s 20-point game

Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at Utah Utes (1-0) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits…

Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at Utah Utes (1-0)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits Utah after Trevor Henning scored 20 points in Weber State’s 130-38 victory over the West Coast Baptist.

Utah went 16-17 overall a season ago while going 15-4 at home. The Utes averaged 6.4 steals, 3.6 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

Weber State finished 6-14 in Big Sky play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 11.6 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second-chance points and 3.0 bench points last season.

