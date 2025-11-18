Webb leads Georgia Southern against Georgia Tech after 20-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets…

Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -11.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Georgia Tech after Spudd Webb scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 98-79 victory over the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls.

Georgia Tech went 14-6 at home a season ago while going 17-17 overall. The Yellow Jackets averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 32.4 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

Georgia Southern went 17-16 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Eagles averaged 74.2 points per game last season, 32.9 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.