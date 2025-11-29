Webb has 19 as Georgia Southern defeats Houston Christian 80-62

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Spudd Webb had 19 points in Georgia Southern’s 80-62 win over Houston Christian on Saturday. Webb…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Spudd Webb had 19 points in Georgia Southern’s 80-62 win over Houston Christian on Saturday.

Webb shot 8 of 13 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line for the Eagles (4-5). Jefferson Koulibaly scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Alden Applewhite shot 5 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Huskies (4-3) were led in scoring by Elijah Brooks, who finished with 12 points. Ryan Bartley added 11 points and six rebounds for Houston Christian. Demarco Bethea also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

