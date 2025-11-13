Watts leads Denver against Northern Colorado after 23-point game

Denver Pioneers (0-3) at Northern Colorado Bears (3-0) Greeley, Colorado; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Northern Colorado…

Denver Pioneers (0-3) at Northern Colorado Bears (3-0)

Greeley, Colorado; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Northern Colorado after Coryn Watts scored 23 points in Denver’s 64-57 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

Northern Colorado finished 14-17 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Bears allowed opponents to score 61.1 points per game and shoot 41.1% from the field last season.

Denver went 9-21 overall with a 1-11 record on the road last season. The Pioneers averaged 63.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.