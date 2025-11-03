Watson puts up 18 in UTEP’s 98-56 victory against Texas-Permian Basin

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Kaseem Watson had 18 points in UTEP’s 98-56 win against Texas-Permian Basin on Monday, in…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Kaseem Watson had 18 points in UTEP’s 98-56 win against Texas-Permian Basin on Monday, in a season opener for both teams.

Watson added eight rebounds for the Miners. Elijah Jones scored 13 point, and Jamal West added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Bryceson Burns led the way for the Falcons with 13 points. Tash Lunday had seven points and 12 rebounds.

UTEP took the lead 17 seconds into the game and did not trail again. Watson led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 44-32 at the break.

UTEP extended its lead to 61-34 during the second half, fueled by a 17-2 scoring run. LA Hayes scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

