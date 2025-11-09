Washington visits Baylor after Carr’s 28-point game

Washington Huskies (2-0) at Baylor Bears (1-0) Waco, Texas; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6.5; over/under is…

Washington Huskies (2-0) at Baylor Bears (1-0)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts Washington after Cameron Carr scored 28 points in Baylor’s 96-81 win over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Baylor finished 20-15 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Bears averaged 76.1 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free-throw line and 25.2 from 3-point range.

Washington went 13-18 overall a season ago while going 2-9 on the road. The Huskies shot 44.5% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

