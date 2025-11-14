Washington State hosts Washington for cross-conference game

Washington Huskies (2-1) at Washington State Cougars (1-2) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -8.5; over/under…

Washington Huskies (2-1) at Washington State Cougars (1-2)

Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -8.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces Washington State for a non-conference matchup.

Washington State finished 10-4 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 78.6 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

Washington went 2-9 on the road and 13-18 overall a season ago. The Huskies averaged 6.5 steals, 3.9 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

