Washington State hosts St. Thomas after Minessale’s 20-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (1-1) at Washington State Cougars (0-2)

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on Washington State after Nolan Minessale scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 83-76 win over the Army Black Knights.

Washington State went 19-15 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars averaged 78.9 points per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 36.2% from deep last season.

St. Thomas finished 14-5 in Summit League action and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Tommies averaged 83.1 points per game while shooting 49.2% from the field and 38.7% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

