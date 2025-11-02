Washington State hosts Idaho to start season

Idaho Vandals at Washington State Cougars Pullman, Washington; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Idaho in the…

Idaho Vandals at Washington State Cougars

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Idaho in the season opener.

Washington State finished 21-14 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Cougars shot 41.8% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.

Idaho finished 18-12 overall with an 8-7 record on the road last season. The Vandals gave up 59.9 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.