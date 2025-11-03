Washington State hosts Idaho for season opener

Idaho Vandals at Washington State Cougars Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8.5; over/under is 157.5…

Idaho Vandals at Washington State Cougars

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Idaho for the season opener.

Washington State went 10-4 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Cougars gave up 78.6 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

Idaho went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Vandals averaged 12.3 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

