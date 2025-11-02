Live Radio
Washington State Cougars open season at home against the Idaho Vandals

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:42 AM

Idaho Vandals at Washington State Cougars

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Idaho for the season opener.

Washington State went 10-4 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Cougars averaged 78.9 points per game last season, 35.2 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

Idaho finished 14-19 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Vandals averaged 73.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

