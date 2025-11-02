Washington State Cougars open season at home against the Idaho Vandals

Idaho Vandals at Washington State Cougars Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8; over/under is 158…

Idaho Vandals at Washington State Cougars

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Idaho for the season opener.

Washington State went 10-4 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Cougars averaged 78.9 points per game last season, 35.2 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

Idaho finished 14-19 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Vandals averaged 73.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.