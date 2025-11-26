Washington State Cougars and the Seton Hall Pirates square off in Lahaina, Hawaii

Seton Hall Pirates (6-1) vs. Washington State Cougars (3-4) Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -10.5;…

Seton Hall Pirates (6-1) vs. Washington State Cougars (3-4)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -10.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces Seton Hall in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Cougars have a 3-4 record in non-conference games. Washington State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Pirates have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. Seton Hall is ninth in the Big East scoring 75.9 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

Washington State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Seton Hall’s 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (51.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Glass is shooting 53.4% and averaging 18.0 points for the Cougars. Rihards Vavers is averaging 7.8 points.

A.J. Staton-McCray is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 13 points and 1.7 steals. TJ Simpkins is averaging 12.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.