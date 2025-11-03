Washington State begins season at home against Idaho

Idaho Vandals at Washington State Cougars Pullman, Washington; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Idaho for the…

Idaho Vandals at Washington State Cougars

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Idaho for the season opener.

Washington State finished 11-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Cougars averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.

Idaho went 8-7 on the road and 18-12 overall a season ago. The Vandals shot 39.3% from the field and 30.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.