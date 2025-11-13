Washington Huskies to square off against the Washington State Cougars on the road

Washington Huskies (2-1) at Washington State Cougars (1-2) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Washington.…

Washington Huskies (2-1) at Washington State Cougars (1-2)

Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Washington.

Washington State went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Cougars averaged 16.9 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.

Washington finished 2-9 on the road and 13-18 overall last season. The Huskies shot 44.5% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

