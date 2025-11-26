Washington Huskies and the Nevada Wolf Pack play in Palm Desert, California

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-2) vs. Washington Huskies (4-1) Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada and Washington…

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-2) vs. Washington Huskies (4-1)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada and Washington square off in Palm Desert, California.

The Huskies are 4-1 in non-conference play. Washington is third in the Big Ten with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Hannes Steinbach averaging 5.3.

The Wolf Pack have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Nevada is seventh in the MWC scoring 78.7 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

Washington’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Nevada allows. Nevada averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quimari Peterson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Wesley Yates III is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.8 points.

Corey Camper Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Tayshawn Comer is averaging 15.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

