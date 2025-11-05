Washington hosts Denver after Steinbach’s 21-point game

Denver Pioneers (0-1) at Washington Huskies (1-0) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces Denver after Hannes Steinbach…

Denver Pioneers (0-1) at Washington Huskies (1-0)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces Denver after Hannes Steinbach scored 21 points in Washington’s 94-50 win against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Washington finished 13-18 overall last season while going 9-9 at home. The Huskies shot 44.5% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

Denver finished 11-21 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Pioneers averaged 6.8 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

