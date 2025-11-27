Washington faces Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-2) vs. Washington Huskies (4-1) Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5.5;…

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-2) vs. Washington Huskies (4-1)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada and Washington square off in Palm Desert, California.

The Huskies are 4-1 in non-conference play. Washington ranks third in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 40.2 rebounds. Hannes Steinbach leads the Huskies with 12.8 boards.

The Wolf Pack are 4-2 in non-conference play. Nevada is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Washington scores 85.4 points, 11.2 more per game than the 74.2 Nevada allows. Nevada averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley Yates III is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 14.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.9%.

Corey Camper Jr. is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Tayshawn Comer is averaging 15.8 points.

